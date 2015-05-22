VIENNA May 22 There are no plans at the moment
to alter the three-level structure at Austria's Raiffeisen group
to boost its performance but it could do more to consolidate
back-office functions, a senior banker told the Wirtschaftsblatt
newspaper.
Around 470 local Raiffeisen banks own eight regional
landesbanks that in turn own a 90 percent stake in Raiffeisen
Zentralbank [RZB.UL}, the unlisted parent of eastern Europe arm
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).
Heinrich Schaller, the head of Raiffeisenlandesbank
Oberoesterreich, dismissed persistent speculation
that the three-tier structure could change, saying there were no
talks about altering the group's structure or strategy.
Raiffeisen Bank International lost money in 2014 and may
again this year, posing a drag on the sector.
But Schaller said no one could have foreseen the
Russia-Ukraine crisis and draconian taxes in Hungary that have
hit RBI, adding he supported the countermeasures RBI has
launched.
"We will not shake up RBI," he told the paper in an
interview published on Friday.
What the group could do was unify areas such as payments,
treasury processing and legal affairs, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Sunil Nair)