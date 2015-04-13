VIENNA, April 13 Austrian regional lender
Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien (RLB
NOe-Wien) swung to a 2014 loss of 273 million euros ($289
million) as troubles at the Raiffeisen group's emerging Europe
arm hit home.
RLB NOe-Wien, which easily passed stress tests of big euro
zone lenders last year when it came under direct supervision of
the European Central Bank, reported a group common equity tier 1
ratio of 12.2 percent of risk-weighted assets at end-2014.
The group includes a holding company that owns the bank plus
stakes in industrial and agricultural enterprises.
RLB NOe-Wien, with a stake of nearly 35 percent, is the
biggest shareholder in Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the
unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI). RBI is the second-biggest lender in central and eastern
Europe that is drastically restructuring to conserve capital.
RZB said last week it will not pay a dividend on 2014
results after posting a loss of 323 million euros, dragged down
by losses at RBI.
RLB NOe-Wien Chief Executive Klaus Buchleitner had said in
November he could not rule out a 2014 loss as a result of RBI's
woes, triggered by problems in Ukraine and Hungary. RLB NOe-Wien
had made a 2013 profit of 145 million euros.
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)