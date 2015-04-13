* 2014 loss 273 mln euros vs 2013 profit 145 mln
* Takes hit of over 200 mln from consolidating RZB/RBI
losses
* Says will work to offset impact of RZB dividend absence
(Adds comments from news conference)
VIENNA, April 13 Austrian regional lender
Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien aims to
cut costs to help cushion the blow from the Raiffeisen group's
loss-making arm in emerging Europe, it said on Monday.
RLB NOe-Wien, as the bank is known, easily passed stress
tests of big euro zone lenders last year when it came under
direct supervision of the European Central Bank.
It reported a group common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.2
percent of risk-weighted assets at end-2014, keeping it well
above minimum levels when the Raiffeisen group's capital
position is under investor scrutiny.
But it swung to a 2014 loss of 273 million euros ($289
million) as troubles at central and eastern Europe lender
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) hit home.
RLB NOe-Wien, with a stake of nearly 35 percent, is the
biggest shareholder in Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB),
the unlisted parent of RBI. RBI skipped a 2014 dividend and is
drastically restructuring to conserve capital.
RZB said last week it will also not pay a dividend on 2014
results after posting a loss of 323 million euros, dragged down
by losses at RBI.
RLB NOe-Wien Chief Executive Klaus Buchleitner said his bank
took a hit of more than 200 million euros from consolidating
RBI/RZB losses last year, according to preliminary figures.
Asked at a news conference what it would mean for the
regional banks that own nearly 90 percent of RZB should RZB and
traditional cash cow RBI keep omitting dividends, he said:
"We have already begun to take steps. We are confident that
even without a dividend -- which it not yet set -- we as a
stand-alone entity will have a similarly positive (2015) result,
perhaps a bit weaker."
It had a standalone pretax profit of 73 million in 2014.
He would not comment on prospects of returning to a
consolidated profit this year, noting this would depend on
whether it again had to absorb losses at its affiliates.
Buchleitner said mergers among the eight Raiffeisen
landesbanks that control RZB were not on the agenda. He told
reporters not to underestimate efforts this year and next to
unify the entire group's information technology platform, which
he said could save hundreds of millions of euros annually.
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich;
Editing by Keith Weir)