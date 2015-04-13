* 2014 loss 273 mln euros vs 2013 profit 145 mln

* Takes hit of over 200 mln from consolidating RZB/RBI losses

* Says will work to offset impact of RZB dividend absence (Adds comments from news conference)

VIENNA, April 13 Austrian regional lender Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien aims to cut costs to help cushion the blow from the Raiffeisen group's loss-making arm in emerging Europe, it said on Monday.

RLB NOe-Wien, as the bank is known, easily passed stress tests of big euro zone lenders last year when it came under direct supervision of the European Central Bank.

It reported a group common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.2 percent of risk-weighted assets at end-2014, keeping it well above minimum levels when the Raiffeisen group's capital position is under investor scrutiny.

But it swung to a 2014 loss of 273 million euros ($289 million) as troubles at central and eastern Europe lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) hit home.

RLB NOe-Wien, with a stake of nearly 35 percent, is the biggest shareholder in Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB), the unlisted parent of RBI. RBI skipped a 2014 dividend and is drastically restructuring to conserve capital.

RZB said last week it will also not pay a dividend on 2014 results after posting a loss of 323 million euros, dragged down by losses at RBI.

RLB NOe-Wien Chief Executive Klaus Buchleitner said his bank took a hit of more than 200 million euros from consolidating RBI/RZB losses last year, according to preliminary figures.

Asked at a news conference what it would mean for the regional banks that own nearly 90 percent of RZB should RZB and traditional cash cow RBI keep omitting dividends, he said:

"We have already begun to take steps. We are confident that even without a dividend -- which it not yet set -- we as a stand-alone entity will have a similarly positive (2015) result, perhaps a bit weaker."

It had a standalone pretax profit of 73 million in 2014.

He would not comment on prospects of returning to a consolidated profit this year, noting this would depend on whether it again had to absorb losses at its affiliates.

Buchleitner said mergers among the eight Raiffeisen landesbanks that control RZB were not on the agenda. He told reporters not to underestimate efforts this year and next to unify the entire group's information technology platform, which he said could save hundreds of millions of euros annually. ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Keith Weir)