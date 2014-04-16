VIENNA, April 16 Raiffeisen Landesbank
Oberoesterreich AG'S (RLB OOe) group core capital
ratio under Basel II standards rose by a full percentage point
to 9.8 percent of risk-weighted assets in 2013, the bank said on
Wednesday.
The Raiffeisen bank for the province of Upper Austria is one
of six Austrian lenders due to come under direct supervision by
the European Central Bank in November.
It said the group's capital ratio would improve under Basel
III rules and IFRS accounting but it did not give more detailed
figures along with its annual results.
RLB OOe is the third-largest shareholder of Raiffeisen
Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank
International.
The group consists of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich
AG, Privat Bank AG, bankdirekt.at AG and 95 Upper Austrian
Raiffeisen banks.
The group's total assets fell 6 percent last year to 37.4
billion euros ($51.7 billion) as it scaled back risk.
Group operating profit under IFRS accounting rose 2.8
percent to 422.6 million euros, while risk provisioning more
than halved to 145.9 million.
The bank was in the news this month when Chief Executive
Heinrich Schaller threatened to move its headquarters across the
border to Germany in a growing row with the government over a
bank levy which lenders say is too onerous.
RLB OOe said on Wednesday up to 25 outside auditors and two
experts from the Austrian central bank would comb through nearly
54 percent of its loan book by the end of July under the ECB-led
health check of big euro zone banks' balance sheets.
This asset quality review would cost around 4.5 million
euros and an accompanying stress test another 1 million
excluding the costs of getting its data into the required form.
It called such high costs unjustified and questioned whether the
checks would make the banking system any safer.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)