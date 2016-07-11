WARSAW, July 11 Spain's largest lender Banco
Santander will look into the pending sale of Austrian
Raiffeisen's Polish arm, raising the number of
potential bidders to five, two market sources told Reuters.
"Santander is interested," said one person on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.
Another person from the banking sector confirmed the news.
Santander declined to comment, while Raiffeisen was
unavailable for comment.
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has said it
aims to sell Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, Poland's 10th
lender by assets, to a Polish-listed rival as an alternative to
floating the unit on the Warsaw bourse.
Sources told Reuters earlier that potential bidders include
Poland's top PKO, its local rival Alior,
controlled by state insurer PZU, France's top listed
lender BNP Paribas and Dutch ING.
BNP already owns Poland's Bank BGZ, ING controls
local ING Bank Slaski and Santander owns the third
largest bank, BZ WBK.
RBI intends to sell Polbank as part of a restructuring plan
aimed at shrinking its balance sheet and bolstering its core
capital ratio.
The unit may fetch 0.8 billion-1.0 billion euros ($900
million-$1.1 billion) when stripped of its problematic Swiss
franc-denominated mortgage portfolio.
A newly imposed Polish bank tax and low interest rates have
made business more difficult for smaller banks. Poland's
conservative government wants state-run banks to raise their
market share through takeovers.
Poland's banking sector is now 60 percent owned by foreign
lenders such as Santander, Commerzbank, or UniCredit
. UniCredit, owner of Poland's second biggest bank
Pekao, is also reviewing its holdings, a source told
Reuters earlier this year.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Additional reporting in VIENNA by Kirsti Knolle and in MADRID
by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)