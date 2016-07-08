WARSAW, July 8 BNP Paribas, France's
largest listed bank, has joined Polish state-run lenders PKO BP
, Alior and Dutch ING in the race for
Raiffeisen's Polish business, three sources with
knowledge of the matter.
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has said it aims to sell
Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, Poland's tenth-biggest lender
by assets, to a rival listed in Poland.
"The list is getting a bit longer with BNP joining in," one
of the sources said.
BNP Paribas, which already owns Poland's Bank BGZ,
declined to comment, as did Raiffeisen in Vienna.
