VIENNA Aug 28 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank's core tier 1 capital ratio fell to 10.2 percent of risk-weighted assets from 10.9 percent at the end of 2012, it said on Tuesday.

RZB is the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , which already reported second-quarter group profit fell by a quarter to 120 million euros as costs rose more than expected and it took a one-off hit for an upfront booking of a Hungarian bank levy.

"During challenging times, our goal is not to constantly set new records," RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner said, saying first-half results reflected stable performance in its core business and a good strategic stance. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)