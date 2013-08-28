BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
VIENNA Aug 28 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank's core tier 1 capital ratio fell to 10.2 percent of risk-weighted assets from 10.9 percent at the end of 2012, it said on Tuesday.
RZB is the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , which already reported second-quarter group profit fell by a quarter to 120 million euros as costs rose more than expected and it took a one-off hit for an upfront booking of a Hungarian bank levy.
"During challenging times, our goal is not to constantly set new records," RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner said, saying first-half results reflected stable performance in its core business and a good strategic stance. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ