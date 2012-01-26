* RBI sees hit of up to 60 mln eurs, provisions cover -paper

* RBI had seen hit of 120 mln euros in September

* RBI, Erste reiterate commitment to Hungary - reports

* RBI, Erste shares rise, outpace sector (Adds Erste comment, market reaction, background)

VIENNA, Jan 26 Raiffeisen Bank International expects the hit from Hungary's moves to let borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market exchange rates to be up to 60 million euros ($77.8 million), its CEO told a newspaper, half its previous estimate.

CEO Herbert Stepic had said in September it expected a 120 million euro negative impact.

"After the agreement with the (Hungarian) government we expect the amount of damage to be roughly between 55 million and 60 million euros, but we have made higher provisions," he told the Wirtschaftsblatt paper in an interview printed on Thursday.

Hungary's government reached a deal with banks in December that eases the burden on holders of foreign currency loans worth around 5 trillion forints ($21.7 billion).

Rival Erste Group Bank said in October it faced a 500 million euro 2011 loss at its Hungarian unit including the impact of Hungary's forex loan move, for which Erste booked 200 million euros in provisions.

Erste gave no update on the situation on Thursday, noting the final impact would be clear only at the end of this month.

RBI shares rose 7 percent to 26 euros and Erste stock gained 7.3 percent to 17.195 euros by 1037 GMT, outpacing a 1.5 percent rise in the Stoxx European banking index.

In the newspaper interview Stepic repeated that Raiffeisen, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender, had no intention of exiting Hungary even though it expected to lose money there again this year and hoped for "stabilisation" in 2013.

"We will earn back the losses in Hungary in the foreseeable future," he said.

In a separate interview with Austrian magazine News, Erste Group Bank Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said his bank was also committed to Hungary despite what he called Prime Minister Viktor Orban's "funny policies".

"That is an important market for us and the entire domestic economy," he said.

Both banks had to inject money into their Hungarian units last year to help absorb losses, and RBI's Stepic said he could not rule out more such steps.

"I am not sure we won't need something more there this year because there is no other country in such flux as Hungary. But you cannot forget that the economic development in Hungary is significantly better than in the euro zone's periphery countries."

Stepic said economic growth in central and eastern Europe would vary by country this year but on average still outpace that in the European Union by three percentage points. He hoped bad loans in the region would stabilise.

"We had hoped that we would have passed the peak of bad loans in 2011 but there is a clear deterioration of the overall economic situation due to the periphery countries," he said.

Asked about how bad loans at RBI would develop this year, he said: "I think we won't see a significant upward spike."

On other subjects, he said he expected the European Banking Authority to let Austrian banks count as core capital the non-voting capital they raised from private investors alongside state aid in the 2008/09 financial crisis.

If so, that would reduce the group's 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall and let it avoid deleveraging, or scaling back assets.

"We would only do that if there was nothing else at all we could do to get to the 9 percent core capital ratio. If I don't have to do that, a huge weight would fall from my shoulders." ($1 = 0.7708 euros) ($1 = 230.0266 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg and Hans-Juergen Peters)