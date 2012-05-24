VIENNA May 24 The Balkan assets put up for sale by Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria will be interesting for some potential buyer but Raiffeisen Bank International does not need them, RBI Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said.

Raiffeisen's existing network in the region serves it well, he told a news conference on Thursday, adding: "We are not looking at the (sale) documents for these reasons."

Nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria has launched the sale of its southeastern Europe banking network by picking Deutsche Bank to run a deal it hopes will raise at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.89 billion). ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)