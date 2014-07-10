* Raiffeisen Bank International sees 120-160 mln euro hit
* Erste Group Bank sees impact of up to 300 mln euros
* Bank Austria sees 2014 profit in Hungary, gives no details
VIENNA, July 10 A Hungarian law that makes banks
compensate customers for loans deemed to be mispriced will cost
Austrian lenders hundreds of millions of euros this year, adding
to their burdens in central and eastern Europe, the banks said.
The legislation approved by Hungary's parliament last week
could cost the financial sector 600 to 900 billion forints
($2.6-$3.9 billion) in compensation, Hungary's central bank has
estimated.
Raiffeisen Bank International said it would take a
charge of 120 million to 160 million euros ($164 million to $218
million) as a result of the new legislation.
"RBI estimates that this development could result in a
one-off charge, including penalties, of between 120 million
euros and 160 million, expected to be spread across the second
and third quarters," the bank said in a statement late on
Wednesday.
"Income statement allocation of the charge is currently
being clarified," the bank said, adding that the amount did not
include costs relating to potential future conversion of
foreign-currency loans into local currency.
Rival Erste Group said on Thursday it saw a hit of
up to 300 million euros from the law, as it had flagged last
week when warning it expected a record 2014 loss of up to 1.6
billion euros.
Bank Austria, the central and eastern Europe arm of Italy's
UniCredit, was still calculating the impact but would
earn money in Hungary this year in any event, Chief Executive
Willibald Cernko said.
"We will have a positive annual result in Hungary no matter
what lies ahead," he told business journalists, noting the bank
was focused more on corporate than retail lending. "We will
certainly not have to inject more capital."
Hungary's OTP Bank said last week the law would
reduce its second-quarter pre-tax earnings by about 25 billion
forints.
Erste Group shares fell 5 percent, UniCredit 4.2 percent and
RBI 2.5 percent by 1100 GMT.
The new law says that the exchange rate spread applied in
foreign currency loan contracts - the practice of banks using
different rates when disbursing loans and when calculating
monthly repayments - was void.
The bill also declared that unilateral changes in fees and
interest rates, which banks made after the 2008 financial crisis
partly to pass on some of their higher foreign-currency
refinancing costs, were unfair unless banks can prove otherwise
in court.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government says
these are unfair practices which the banks must pay for. It also
wants to get rid of foreign-currency loans - once sought after
for their low interest rates - that have become an increasing
burden for Hungarian households as the forint has weakened.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
