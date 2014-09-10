VIENNA, Sept 10 Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI) said on Wednesday it would appeal against a
verdict issued by a Hungarian court in a loan refunds case that
could cost the banking sector in the country up to 3 billion
euros ($3.87 billion).
A Hungarian court rejected on Wednesday a lawsuit brought by
the local unit of Austria's Raiffeisen to challenge a new law
which the government says would compensate clients for past
unfair lending practices.
"This does not come as a surprise in the light of the same
court decisions regarding other Hungarian banks' lawsuits. We
will appeal against this decision," RBI said in an emailed
statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.7751 euro)
(Reporting By Michael Shields; Writing by Shadia Nasralla)