VIENNA, Sept 10 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said on Wednesday it would appeal against a verdict issued by a Hungarian court in a loan refunds case that could cost the banking sector in the country up to 3 billion euros ($3.87 billion).

A Hungarian court rejected on Wednesday a lawsuit brought by the local unit of Austria's Raiffeisen to challenge a new law which the government says would compensate clients for past unfair lending practices.

"This does not come as a surprise in the light of the same court decisions regarding other Hungarian banks' lawsuits. We will appeal against this decision," RBI said in an emailed statement.

(1 US dollar = 0.7751 euro)