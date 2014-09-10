BUDAPEST, Sept 10 A Hungarian court rejected on Wednesday a lawsuit brought by the local unit of Austrian Raiffeisen Bank to challenge a new law mandating refunds to clients on loans, Judge Szilvia Nagy said.

"(The court) primarily examined the principle of transparency and the system of contract conditions used by the bank did not comply with this (principle) in any of the periods examined," the judge said.

The first-degree ruling is open to appeal.

The refunds, which the government says are to compensate clients for past unfair lending practices, could cost the bank sector in Hungary up to 3 billion euros ($3.87 billion), the government has said. Banks have challenged the legislation in court. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)