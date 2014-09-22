BUDAPEST, Sept 22 Raiffeisen's Hungarian unit could become profitable again by 2016 provided there are no more government measures that could hurt the financial sector, the bank's chief executive told business daily Napi Gazdasag on Monday.

Heinz Wiedner said the government should reduce a windfall tax on banks.

Asked if Raiffeisen had accumulated the provisions needed to cover charges resulting from government measures to help foreign currency borrowers, Wiedner said:

"The losses booked in the second quarter were based on our preliminary estimates. As the detailed method to calculate compensation (to clients) is not clear, we could not build provisions for the full amount," Wiedner told the paper.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Susan Thomas)