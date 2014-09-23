VIENNA, Sept 23 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International expects a full-year loss of up to half a billion euros ($644 million), Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Tuesday.

RBI, the second-biggest lender in eastern Europe and the Balkans, said late on Monday that hits from Ukraine and Hungary would push it to its first-ever annual loss this year.

Sevelda said the loss would probably be between 50 million and 500 million euros, and should not in any circumstances be expected to be higher.

(1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)