NEW DELHI Finland's Kimi Raikkonen will stay at Lotus next year, the Formula One team said on Monday after making the announcement in a video posted on YouTube.

"We're delighted Kimi is staying with us for 2013," the British-based team said on their official Twitter feed (@Lotus_F1Team) after posting a link to the film clip.

Raikkonen, who won the 2007 title with Ferrari, made his Formula One comeback this season after ending a switch to the world rally championship.

The Finn has been the most consistent driver on the grid, with 14 successive scoring finishes and every racing lap completed. He has been on the podium six times in 2012.

The 33-year-old is third in the championship, 67 points off the lead, with three races to go despite not having won yet this season.

Team principal Eric Boullier told reporters after Sunday's Indian Grand Prix that neither Raikkonen nor French team mate Romain Grosjean were likely to win any of the season's final three races.

"Realistically I would be kidding people if I said we would win a race this year," he said.

"Yes I can be frustrated at not getting this missing, or elusive, win but we had a good start to the season with a new package and two new drivers. If you put us in the same position next year then it will be a different story."

Raikkonen was seventh in India, Grosjean ninth.

Boullier said an announcement on the full driver line-up could be expected soon.

Grosjean, despite several first corner crashes of the kind that got him suspended for the Italian Grand Prix in September, is almost certain to be kept on as well. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)