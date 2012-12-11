WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 11 Shippers will have
the right to service agreements that could lead to penalties for
Canada's railways for violating agreed levels of service, under
long-awaited federal legislation unveiled on Tuesday.
The bill, unveiled by the federal government in a press
conference in Winnipeg, seeks to address complaints by grain
handlers, miners and shippers of commercial goods, who want
better service from Canadian National Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
The new provisions provide incentives to shippers and the
railways to negotiate commercially, and give the Canadian
Transportation Agency the power to issue a fine up to C$100,000
($101,000) for each violation of an arbitrated service level
agreement.