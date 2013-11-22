(Corrects paragraph 7 to clarify cost estimates are according
By Edward McAllister and Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK Nov 21 Disagreements over new safety
standards for U.S. rail cars could delay design changes as
trains haul more flammable liquids like crude oil across the
country.
A series of accidents on trains transporting oil in North
America prompted the Association of American Railroads last week
to propose strict guidelines for new cars and the phasing out of
old ones.
But opposition is emerging to the AAR proposals, making an
industry consensus that has sped up recent changes seem
unlikely. Without its own agreed standards, the industry would
have to wait on regulations from the U.S. Department of
Transport (DOT), which could take another year at least.
"I'm not optimistic that we will get consensus, but we
might," said AAR president Edward Hamberger on the sidelines of
a rail conference in New York on Thursday.
The cost of an overhaul is the main reason behind the
differences. Railroads own very few tank cars but often bear the
cost of accidents. But investing in new cars or retrofitting
older ones is likely to fall on the shoulders of shippers or
tank car owners.
The Railway Supply Institute (RSI) and the American
Petroleum Institute, which represent tank car owners,
manufacturers and shippers, are offering less stringent changes
that they say would be sufficient to meet the challenges of a
growing crude-by-rail trade.
The average cost to modify some legacy cars that do not meet
the latest standards proposed by RSI could be from $30,000 to
$40,000 per car, said Tom Simpson, president of the Railway
Supply Institute, at the rail conference on Thursday.
Steel jackets represent one of the most expensive
alterations, he said, adding that he supported cars with and
without protective jackets.
The RSI, API and a number of other groups are expected to
file their own counter-proposals to the Department of
Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA) by a Dec. 5 deadline.
PHMSA has so far received nearly 80 comments on its
September "Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking" on the safety
of rail tank cars. The government is not expected to make
recommendations until the spring of 2014.
RETROFIT OR RETIRE
About 92,000 tank cars are moving flammable liquids on U.S.
railroads, with about 78,000 of those requiring retrofit or
phase out, the AAR said in its filing to PHMSA.
RSI estimates, however, show only 68,000 older cars that do
not meet the latest standards are transporting crude oil and
ethanol today.
Safety of crude-carrying trains has become a major talking
point in the rail industry since one derailed in the Quebec town
of Lac-Megantic this summer, killing 47 people.
Earlier this month, another train transporting crude
derailed in western Alabama, causing a number of cars to explode
and spill oil into a nearby wetland area.
Now, with a backlog of train car orders, manufacturers are
struggling to keep up. It could take ten years to have all the
cars changed over, Simpson said.
Others, like Hunter Harrison, chief executive of Canadian
Pacific Railway, are more optimistic.
"If all of us in the industry that have the technical
expertise and shop capacity and knowledge and labor at our
disposal, if we allocated those resources to assist the typical
car builders those that would do most of the conversions, we
could fix the situation much quicker," Harrison said.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)