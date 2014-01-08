(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON Jan 8 Most crude oil being transported
by rail in the United States and Canada is moving in tank cars
that will rupture and catch fire if the train derails, according
to accident investigations and reports filed with U.S. rail
regulators, posing a lethal danger to railway workers and
communities along the route.
Crude shipments by rail as a result of the shale boom have
risen 100-fold in eight years. While the risks from transporting
oil and other flammable liquids in conventional tank cars have
been understood for more than 20 years, regulators and shippers
have moved slowly to address the issue because of the costs
involved.
New tank cars for transporting ethanol and crude oil ordered
since October 2011 have been built to enhanced safety standards
to ensure they do not spill their contents in the event of a
crash.
But these may not be enough and regulators have still not
decided whether the legacy stock of more than 70,000 older tank
cars built to earlier and even less safe standards should be
retrofitted or phased out.
However, following a recent series of alarming incidents in
which crude trains have exploded in a ball of flames, safety
regulators are coming under intense pressure to mandate
retrofits or upgrades to new tank cars before a major disaster
occurs in the United States.
The cost has been estimated by industry insiders at around
$1 billion - which seems a small price to pay given the alarming
safety problems which have emerged in recent months with the
existing tank car fleet.
EXPLODING TANK CARS
On Tuesday, a train carrying propane and crude derailed and
caught fire in New Brunswick, Canada. Initial reports indicate
up to 15 cars and one locomotive derailed near the village of
Plaster Rock. The fire has been left to burn out.
It is merely the latest in a series of alarming accidents in
which crude-carrying trains have crashed and caught fire.
On December 30, two trains, one carrying crude, collided in
North Dakota, setting off a series of fires and explosions.
And in July 2013, a runaway train carrying oil exploded in
the middle of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, igniting a fireball with
tragic consequences, killing more than 40 people and
incinerating the centre of the town.
Rail industry experts claim moving crude and other flammable
liquids such as ethanol by rail is almost as safe as moving it
through underground pipelines.
Between 2006 and 2011, North American railroads carried
almost 1.4 million tank cars loaded with ethanol, which is even
more flammable than oil.
According to the Tank Car Committee of the Association of
American Railroads (AAR), just 163 of those tank cars were
involved in 10 separate derailments, and only 66 tank cars were
breached and lost some or all of their load (representing 0.005
percent of tank car originations).
But the number of tank cars carrying flammable liquids
across North America is soaring as a result of the shale boom.
Crude oil shipments in tank cars rose from 4,000 carloads in
2006 to 400,000 in 2013, and the number of serious accidents,
including fatalities, is rising disturbingly.
HAZMAT CLASSIFICATION
Part of the problem stems from the misclassification of
train cargoes. In some instances, light crude from shale fields
in North Dakota and elsewhere has been classified as a Packing
Group III "low-risk" material under hazmat regulations.
It should have been identified as a Packing Group II
("medium risk") or even Packing Group I ("high risk") material
because of its unusually high flammability and toxicity.
Classifying crude cargoes as Packing Group I or II would
require shippers and railroads to take extra precautions,
including selecting appropriate tank cars, restricting their
placement on the train, enforcing slower speed limits, and other
safety measures.
Following the Lac-Megantic incident, Canadian safety
inspectors found at least some tanks on the train were carrying
highly flammable crude that should have been classified as PG II
but had been mis-labelled and entered on the manifest as PG III.
U.S. rail safety regulators have subsequently launched
"Operation Classification", a blitz of unannounced checks in
North Dakota and elsewhere to ensure oil cargoes are labelled
properly, warning shippers it is their responsibility to test,
characterise and classify all tanks properly.
TANK CAR DESIGN
But on its own, proper classification may not be enough.
Accident investigators have been warning since 1991 that the
type of tank cars used to move most crude oil and other
flammable liquids such as ethanol are liable to rupture and
catch fire in the event of a derailment.
The issue centres on the safety of a type of unpressurised
tank car known as DOT-111 that may be used in general service
and to transport some hazardous liquids.
There are around 230,000 DOT-111 tank cars in use across
North America, according to the AAR, which represents the major
rail operators in the United States and Canada.
Just over 90,000 are currently employed to transport
flammable liquids, with around 40,000 used to carry ethanol and
50,000 used for crude, according to data from the U.S. Federal
Railroad Administration and the AAR.
But the safety of DOT-111 tank cars has been repeatedly
criticised by investigators from the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as contributing to rail
accidents, some of which have involved fatalities.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
"NTSB has noted that DOT-111 tank cars have a high incidence
of tank failures during accidents," board officials wrote in a
report on a serious derailment at Cherry Valley, Illinois, in
June 2009, when a 114-car train travelling at 36 miles an hour
derailed at a highway/rail grade crossing.
Of 19 cars which derailed, all carrying ethanol, 13 lost
load or caught fire.
A series of fiery explosions burned for almost 24 hours,
fatally injuring one person in a car stopped at the crossing,
seriously injuring two others, and prompting the evacuation of
600 nearby homes.
NTSB warned about "the continued inability of DOT-111 tank
cars to withstand the forces of accidents" even when the train
is travelling at relatively slow speeds.
NTSB has identified several vulnerabilities with DOT-111
tank cars, including the high risk of the rounded ends being
punctured by other cars in a derailment, as well as the risk of
failure in the bottom outlet valves and damage to the fittings
on top of the tank.
There is some uncertainty about just what proportion of tank
cars would leak and catch fire in the event of a derailment, but
NTSB put the overall failure rate of tank cars that derailed at
Cherry Valley as high as 87 percent.
It therefore comes as no surprise that recent derailments in
Quebec, North Dakota and now New Brunswick resulted in
terrifying fires and explosions. In every case, trains were
carrying highly flammable liquids in tank cars that were likely
to rupture and catch fire once derailment occurred.
NTSB has also warned about the special risks posed by moving
large volumes of ethanol and crude in "unit trains" comprised
solely of tank cars carrying the same flammable liquid. In the
event of a derailment and some tank cars being breached, there
is an increased likelihood of a large pool fire generating
enough heat to threaten the integrity of other neighbouring tank
cars.
DILATORY RESPONSE
Following the Cherry Valley disaster, the NTSB recommended
to rail regulators that all new and existing tank cars
authorised to carry ethanol and crude in Packing Groups I and II
should be fitted with enhanced head and shell puncture
resistance systems and crash-resistant top fittings. It also
urged better bottom outlet valves that would remain closed in an
accident.
But the response has been slow. The AAR's own Tank Car
Committee has itself proposed improvements, responding to some
but not all of the risks identified by NTSB, which became
mandatory for all tank cars ordered after October 2011, and has
petitioned the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA), the official federal regulator, to make
them mandatory.
The rulemaking process has been grinding forward slowly.
Initially, the rail industry did not want new standards to apply
to existing tank cars, citing the high costs of retrofits. But
as the list of disasters has lengthened, opposition has
softened. In November 2013, the AAR requested PHMSA to require
existing tank cars to be retrofitted or phased out.
While some outsiders have been quick to blame the rail
operators, most tank cars are actually owned by shippers or
leasing companies. The railroads have been relatively supportive
of new safety requirements. Tank car owners have been far more
reluctant.
There is the question of cost. Tank cars have a design life
of 40 years and the average age is currently just 8 years. There
are fears about a sudden shortage of cars if existing ones are
ruled unsafe, restricting the ability to move crude out of shale
areas to refineries. Shippers of liquids other than ethanol and
crude which move by DOT-111 also worry that their own operations
and costs will be affected by rule changes.
FEAR GALVANISES ACTION
In a filing dated November 15, AAR told PHMSA it "now
support(s) even more stringent standards for new tank cars."
Lac-Megantic has prompted a major re-evaluation. AAR
proposes "additional requirements for tank cars transporting
flammable liquids, including packing Group III flammable
liquids, retrofits of existing cars in flammable liquid service,
and an aggressive phase-out of cars that cannot meet retrofit
requirements."
AAR now supports the mandatory introduction of full-height
head shields to prevent tanks being punctured and accepts NTSB
recommendations on bottom openings. It has also suggested PHMSA
consider creating a whole new tank car class to differentiate
between the DOT-111 and tank cars built to new specifications (link.reuters.com/byf85v).
PHMSA is still considering various options, prompting one
community to write and complain that "it is vital that federal
regulators act aggressively to rectify the known defects in the
DOT-111," and warn "the rail industry has failed to act in the
last two decades to correct the known defects in DOT-111 tank
cars."
But as the list of accidents grows, replacement and
retrofitting has become politically inevitable. Because while
the old DOT-111 cars remain in use, they will derail, they will
breach, they will catch fire, and another major disaster
involving a large loss of life is only a matter of time.
