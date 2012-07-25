BRIEF-Obsido Socimi proposes 0.6 mln euro capital increase for credit compensation
* SAYS TO PROPOSE 561,245 EURO SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA CREDIT COMPENSATION
July 25 RailAmerica Inc, which agreed to be bought by bigger rival Genesee & Wyoming Inc for $1.39 billion, posted a higher quarterly profit as it shipped more goods at a higher price.
The short-line railroad operator said second-quarter net income rose to $11.4 million, or 23 cents per share, from $8.7 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
RailAmerica said the second-quarter profit includes several charges and gains from acquisitions, early retirement of debt and tax credits.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $156.1 million.
Carloads and average revenue per railcar rose 4 percent.
* Noble group's banks poised to decide trading house's fate- FT, citing sources