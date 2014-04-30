NEW YORK, April 30 Rail-car maker Trinity Industries Inc on Wednesday said orders have slowed in recent quarters for train tank cars that carry flammable products like oil because of uncertainties related to rules on tank car specification.

A Trinity executive said customers are still interested in placing orders but "are assessing potential impacts of pending regulatory changes."

The company expects this to be a temporary delay. Demand will rebound once rules are finalized shortly after September 30, the executive said.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Editing by Franklin Paul)