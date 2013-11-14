NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. railroads on Thursday
called on regulators to improve safety standards for tank cars
carrying flammable liquids following a boom in transporting oil
by rail and a spate of accidents and spills.
Most old tank cars must be phased out, and even new cars
will require modifications, the Association of American
Railroads said in a letter to the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration.
The letter came after a train derailed and exploded in
western Alabama on Friday, spilling crude oil into a trackside
wetland area.
In the summer, a Canadian train derailed in the Quebec town
of Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people. The accident prompted a
drive for tougher standards for rail car shipments.
Railroads typically do not own the cars or the goods that
run on their tracks, but may be liable if accidents occur.
"It's time for a thorough review of the U.S. tank car fleet
that moves flammable liquids, particularly considering the
recent increase in crude oil traffic," said AAR President Edward
Hamberger.
Rapid proliferation of oil-by-train shipments started more
than three years as pipeline infrastructure lagged booming U.S.
and Canadian crude production.
In the third quarter, crude-by-rail shipments rose 44
percent to 93,312 carloads, equivalent to about 740,000 barrels
per day or almost a tenth of U.S. production.
About 92,000 tank cars are moving flammable liquids, with
about 78,000 of those requiring retrofit or phase out, the AAR
said in its proposal to the PHMSA. It said 14,000 newer tank
cars complied with the latest industry safety standards but
should still be modified.
Many of the proposed changes are meant to prevent explosions
of the kind seen in Alabama on Friday. New cars should include a
steel jacket, thermal protection and pressure relief valves, the
AAR said.
Even cars built since October 2011, when the rail industry
brought in its latest design standards, will need changes,
including relief valves and design alterations to prevent
spills.
