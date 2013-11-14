(New throughout, adds details on potential costs, analyst
reaction)
By Edward McAllister and Patrick Rucker
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. railroads on
Thursday urged regulators to improve safety standards for tank
cars carrying flammable liquids, following a spate of accidents
in the booming crude-by-rail industry.
Most old tank cars must be phased out, and even new cars
will require modifications, the Association of American
Railroads said in a filing to the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration, just days after a train
carrying oil derailed in Alabama.
The proposal, which could cost the tank car industry more
than $3 billion according to Reuters estimates, is the first
move in a battle between railroads and car owners that ship
goods on their lines.
Higher costs could also temper the growth of crude-by-rail,
following a number of high-profile accidents.
A 90-car crude train derailed and exploded in western
Alabama on Friday, rupturing a number of tank cars and spilling
oil into a trackside wetland area. It is not clear what type of
tank cars were involved in that crash.
In the summer, a Canadian train derailed in the Quebec town
of Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people. The accident prompted a
drive for tougher standards for rail car shipments. The Canadian
train was made up of DOT-111 cars, which carry liquids. The U.S.
National Transportation Safety Board has said older models of
DOT-111 are vulnerable to leaks and explosions.
"It's time for a thorough review of the U.S. tank car fleet
that moves flammable liquids, particularly considering the
recent increase in crude oil traffic," said AAR President Edward
Hamberger.
WITHSTAND THE BLOW
Rapid proliferation of crude-by-rail shipments started more
than three years ago, as pipeline infrastructure lagged booming
U.S. and Canadian crude production.
In the third quarter, U.S. shipments rose 44 percent to
93,312 carloads, equivalent to about 740,000 barrels per day or
almost a tenth of U.S. production.
The increase has been a boon for U.S. railroads which have
lost coal shipments as more U.S. power plants move over to
natural gas.
Some analysts say the railroad industry proposal could be a
crippling expense for the tank car sector and could reduce the
benefits of shipping crude by rail. A number of DOT-111 cars
were upgraded in 2011 to meet stricter guidelines.
"The railcar industry could not withstand this blow," said
Toby Kolstad, an analyst at freight car consultancy Rail Theory
Forecasts in Portland, Oregon.
"Who pays for all those cars that were built and have to be
replaced?" he said.
Other industry stakeholders are due to offer suggestions on
improving rail safety in the coming weeks and then regulators
will set a course for the sector.
Some analysts said that while the total cost for compliance
could be high, the burden would be small when spread across the
entire sector.
"There would be an impact with cars unavailable during
retrofitting, but that's short term," said Samir Kayande, an
energy analyst at ITG Investment Research. "In the big picture,
the cost doesn't strike me as meaningful."
About 92,000 tank cars are moving flammable liquids, with
about 78,000 of those requiring retrofit or phase out, the AAR
said in its proposal to the PHMSA. It said 14,000 newer tank
cars complied with the latest industry safety standards but
should still be modified. The AAR did not propose a timeline for
the replacements or request that they all be done at once.
Many of the proposed changes are meant to prevent explosions
of the kind seen in Alabama on Friday. New cars should include a
steel jacket, thermal protection and pressure relief valves, the
AAR said. Even cars built since October 2011, when the rail
industry brought in its latest design standards, will need
modifications.
The cost of meeting similar standards, including steel
jackets and pressure relief, could exceed $40,000 per car, Rail
Supply Institute said at an industry presentation earlier this
year. RSI expects to update its estimates soon.
At that rate, just the cost of refitting the 78,000 old cars
would top $3 billion, although some of those old cars will be
retired if the AAR proposals are taken up.
The AAR defended its proposals on Thursday and said it would
not impact crude transport.
"If we're doing this right, it's not going to cause a
dislocation," Hamberger said. "There'll be plenty of crude to go
around."
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
David Gregorio)