A worker cleans a railway track at a railway station in Kolkata October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXA.NS) gains 2 pct, while Titagarh Wagons (TITW.NS) is up 1 pct. Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers (KALI.NS) gains 3.7 pct.

The railway ministry has called for an investor meet on Dec. 5, CNBC TV18 reports.

Those likely to attend include investment banks, consultants and infrastructure companies, the report adds.

Focus of the meeting will be to increase investments in the railway sector, traders expect.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)