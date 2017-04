Commuters travel by suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/files

Reuters Market Eye - Railway-related stocks extend declines on disappointment pertaining to the budgeted outlay for 2014/15.

Budgeted outlay for FY15 at 643.05 billion rupees, compared to 593.54 bln rupees for FY14, is just an 8.2 percent yearly growth, investors say.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS) slumps 20 percent, while Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers (KALI.NS) and BEML Ltd (BEML.NS) fall 5 percent each.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS), which has risen 178.2 percent in 2014 against the Nifty's gain of 21 percent, falls 5 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)