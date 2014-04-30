BRIEF-Polaris Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 30 CSX Corp. on Wednesday said the fire on its derailed train in Lynchburg, Virginia, was extinguished Wednesday afternoon.
The company said earlier that 15 train cars derailed at 2:30 p.m. ET on its train carrying crude and traveling from Chicago to Virginia. Three of these caught fire earlier in the afternoon.
CSX did not disclose the cause of the derailment. No injuries were reported.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: