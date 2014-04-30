NEW YORK, April 30 CSX Corp. on Wednesday said the fire on its derailed train in Lynchburg, Virginia, was extinguished Wednesday afternoon.

The company said earlier that 15 train cars derailed at 2:30 p.m. ET on its train carrying crude and traveling from Chicago to Virginia. Three of these caught fire earlier in the afternoon.

CSX did not disclose the cause of the derailment. No injuries were reported.

