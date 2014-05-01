NEW YORK May 1 Railroad CSX Corp said on Thursday that the train that derailed and erupted in flames in Virginia a day ago was carrying crude oil from the Bakken shale in North Dakota.

This is the same kind of oil involved in several other fiery derailments over the last few months.

The company said the train, which had two locomotives and 105 cars, was en route to Yorktown, Virginia.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)