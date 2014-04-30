NEW YORK, April 30 The train that derailed and caught fire in Lynchburg, Virginia, belongs to CSX Corp. and was carrying crude oil, a city official said on Wednesday.

Some 14 cars derailed at around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and three to four of those are leaking, said JoAnn Martin, director of communications for the city.

The accident occurred near the waterfront and some crude oil is leaking into the James River, which feeds into the Chesapeake Bay, Martin added.

More than 300 people were evacuated following the accident because of the smoke, according to Martin.

CSX couldn't be reached for comment. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)