NEW YORK Dec 14 A Reuters analysis identified
10 federal and state grants either approved or pending approval,
totaling $84.2 million, that helped boost the number of rail
cars carrying crude oil across the nation. Here is a description
of each one.
Granting Agency: Ohio Development Services Agency
Amount: $12.4 million
Year: 2011
Recipient: Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority and Midwest
Terminals of Toledo
Description: Described as a public-private partnership, the
project at the former Chevron refinery involved building lines
to support a new crude rail offloading terminal.
Granting Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Amount: $10 million
Year: 2012
Recipient: Philadelphia Energy Solutions
Description: Used to help build a $76 million crude rail
offloading facility at refinery. The company has since invested
more money and now the terminal can accept roughly two-thirds of
the refinery's 335,000-barrel-a-day capacity.
Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation
Amount: $10 million
Year: 2013
Recipient: South Eastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority
Description: Used to separate a CSX freight and commuter line
that became crowded as demand for crude by rail grew in the
Philadelphia area.
Granting Agency: New York Department of Transportation
Amount: $2 million
Year: 2013
Recipient: CSX
Description: To add a 3.6-mile rail just south of Albany that
became overcrowded with crude rail cars heading to and from the
port in the state capital.
Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation
Amount: $6.6 million
Year: 2012
Recipient: Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Description: To upgrade 49 miles of state-owned rail line to
carry crude oil out of the Anadarko Basin.
Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation
Amount: $1.8 million
Year: 2013
Recipient: Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Description: Rehabilitate rail lines between Erick and Sayre to
transport 26,000 barrels of crude oil per week.
Granting Agency: Oregon Department of Transportation and
Columbia County
Amount: $8.9 million
Year: 2014
Recipient: Portland and Western Railroad
Description: To fund public safety projects allowing the
railroad to drive trains faster and put more train on the line,
resulting in higher crude oil deliveries to a terminal owned by
Global Partners.
Granting Agency: Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board
Amount: $1.5 million
Year: 2013
Recipient: Casper Crude to Rail LLC
Description: Help fund infrastructure improvements at a new rail
terminal in Casper, Wyoming that will have an initial storage
capacity of 750,000-barrels-per-day and will be served by BNSF.
Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation
Amount: $15 million (pending approval)
Recipient: City of Spokane Valley, Washington
Description: To build an overpass over a busy BNSF track where
crude rail shipments are expected to grow rapidly, reducing
vehicle traffic jams and increasing rail speed.
Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation
Amount: $10 million
Recipient: Texas Department of Transportation
Year: 2012
Description: To expand the Nueces River Rail Yard at the major
port in Corpus Christi, Texas. Among other things, according to
the grant application, the money was used to help bring in crude
oil from the Eagle Ford shale.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, editing by John Pickering)