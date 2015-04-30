WASHINGTON, April 30 The United States and Canada will announce cross-border oil train safety measures at a press conference in Washington at 1030 ET (1430 GMT) on Friday, officials said on Thursday.

The event is meant to "announce the next generation of stronger, safer rail tank cars for the transportation of flammable liquids in North America," according to a press release.

A live stream of the event will be available here: here (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Alan Crosby)