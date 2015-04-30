ANALYSIS-Oil rout driven by China, inventories and funds
NEW YORK, May 5 The plunge in crude oil markets this week to a six-month low was likely driven by worries about Chinese economic growth, persistently high inventories and fund positioning.
WASHINGTON, April 30 The United States and Canada will announce cross-border oil train safety measures at a press conference in Washington at 1030 ET (1430 GMT) on Friday, officials said on Thursday.
The event is meant to "announce the next generation of stronger, safer rail tank cars for the transportation of flammable liquids in North America," according to a press release.
A live stream of the event will be available here:
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, May 5 The U.S. International Trade Commission voted on Friday to continue a U.S. Commerce Department investigation into alleged dumping and unfair subsidies of biodiesel fuels from Argentina and Indonesia, moving a step closer to punitive U.S. duties.