(Removes extraneous letters in slug)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON May 12 After a spate of fiery
derailments, the scramble to make North Dakota's Bakken crude
oil safer when it's being transported on trains has focused on
better tracks, slower speeds, and reinforced railcars that
bypass urban areas.
But that is starting to change. A potentially more effective
approach, which would remove the most volatile elements from the
crude before it is being loaded onto rail cars, is now beginning
to get attention, both from regulators considering safety
enhancements and some lawmakers, industry executives say.
It is too soon to say if regulators, who say all options are
on the table, will end up requiring Bakken crude to be stripped
of flammable natural gas liquids (NGLs) before it moves by rail.
But degassing Bakken crude for rail would be costly.
Companies would need to spend potentially billions of
dollars on small processing towers known as stabilizers that
shave off NGLs from crude and build pipelines to carry the NGLs
to a viable market.
Right now, little of that infrastructure exists in the
Bakken, which produces about 950,000 barrels of crude per day
for thirsty coastal refineries, with some 67 percent of that
moving by rail.
"The issue of whether or not producers should be required to
stabilize the product after it comes out of the wellhead and
before it's loaded into a railcar is starting to come up in
conversations at the Senate staff level," said a refining
industry executive in Washington.
The flammability of crude and the quality of what goes into
railcars is on the table for the industry and regulators working
to improve safety, said Greg Garland, Chief Executive Officer of
refiner Phillips 66, when asked if he could see
infrastructure added in the Bakken to remove NGLs.
"I do think that is part of the equation that we ultimately
need to address in terms of railcar safety," Garland said.
When asked if regulators were discussing stabilizer
infrastructure as part of oil-by-rail safety discussions, a U.S.
Department of Transportation spokeswoman said, "We are looking
at all our options and everything is on the table."
The Bakken is 1,500 miles (2,400 km) north of the U.S. Gulf
Coast, the biggest market for NGLs in the nation. That gives
Bakken producers and logistics companies little to no economic
incentive to invest heavily on stabilizers and pipelines when
they can load all their crude into railcars.
FIERY CRASHES
There has been a spate of fiery crashes of trains carrying
Bakken oil in North America.
Last July a runaway Bakken train bound for a Canadian
refinery crashed in the center of a small Quebec town and
exploded, killing 47 people. Other crude train crashes or
derailments in the United States have not killed anyone, but
they ignited fires in or near towns, the most recent in
Lynchburg, Virginia late last month.
Natural gas liquids known as light ends - propane, butane,
ethane, pentane - impart the flammability in crude, said Harry
Giles, former manager of crude oil quality programs for the U.S.
Department of Energy's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Those are the components most likely to burn or explode when
sparks fly in a crash or derailment.
Heavy crude, like viscous bitumen produced in Canada, is
hard to ignite because it is virtually devoid of combustible
light ends, he said. Canadian crude diluted with very light
forms of oil is more flammable, and light-sweet crudes like
those produced in North Dakota or Texas are even more so.
"In the Bakken, you've got two choices. You burn it, or you
put it into the crude in the railcar," said Giles, who now heads
a liquid petroleum transport company. "The higher the
concentration of light ends, the greater the flammability."
In January the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline
and Hazardous Safety Administration (PHMSA) said Bakken crude
may be more flammable than traditional heavy crude. At the same
time, refiners and some shippers are phasing out older, less
fortified railcars in favor of the latest design with thicker
hulls and reinforced valves. Trade groups for railcar makers and
railroads advocate for even stronger cars.
STABLIIZE IT
The alternative - measures to siphon NGLs from Bakken crude
before it enters a railcar - would involve an infrastructure
common in Texas but not seen so far in the Bakken region.
A stabilizer, a tall, cylindrical tower, uses heat to
separate NGLs from crude. NGLs are then condensed and moved - by
truck, rail or pipeline - to a fractionator for processing.
Crude stabilizers and NGL pipelines are ubiquitous in the
Eagle Ford shale in Texas. Many stabilizers dot the oilfields,
ranging in size from 500 barrels per day to as large as Plains
All American's 80,000 bpd stabilizer at its Gardendale,
Texas terminal. Plains is building a fractionator on the site
and expanding the stabilizer to 120,000 bpd.
"We're fortunate that we have the infrastructure and the NGL
lines. It makes sense to build stabilizers in the field where we
produce," said Mike Spears, senior vice president of operations
and engineering for San Antonio-based Howard Energy Partners,
which is building a 10,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) stabilizer in
Live Oak County.
Two reasons drive the Eagle Ford's wide use of stabilizers.
First, crude oil pipeline specifications require certain
pressure limits that pretty much force companies to strip out
NGLs, said Myron Goforth, president of Dew Point Control LLC, a
suburban Houston company that leases stabilizers.
"It's a little like the wild west up in the Bakken, where
everybody gets to do what they want to do," Goforth said. "In
the Eagle Ford, you've got to play by the rules, which forces
the oil companies to treat it differently."
And second, the Eagle Ford is close to the biggest market
for NGLs in the U.S. along the Gulf Coast.
The nation's largest NGL processing center is in Mont
Belvieu, Texas, a 30-minute drive east of Houston. A huge
concentration of petrochemical plants that want NGLs to use in
processing sits in southeast Texas and coastal Louisiana. The
region is a growing NGL export hub as well.
Plus, the Gulf Coast market has little demand for Bakken
NGLs as Texas oilfields offer more than enough.
"It's very easy to stabilize the crude - it just takes
money," Goforth said. "The producer doesn't want to pay for it
if he can ship it without doing it."
There is growing natural gas processing infrastructure in
the Bakken to handle dry gas and reduce flaring. ONEOK Partners
LP runs a $500 million, 600-mile (960-km) Bakken NGL
pipeline that moves NGLs stripped from gas to Wyoming.
Growing concerns about moving volatile crude by rail could
prompt regulators to force the issue for oil, said Daniel Hagan,
project finance partner at the law firm White & Case, who has
studied gas pipeline infrastructure issues in the Bakken.
"It could turn into, 'there's no economic incentive, however
now it's a regulatory requirement'," Hagan said. "That's the
reality. It's really hard to justify making investments that
you're not required to do."
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade, Jonathan
Leff and Frances Kerry)