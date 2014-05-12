(Company corrects to say rail line back in service Sunday instead of Saturday in 4th paragraph)

May 12 U.S. railroad company Union Pacific Corp said on Monday that a rail line on which a train derailed in northern Colorado was back in service.

The line, which is used about once a day, connects Windsor, which is in the Niobrara shale play in northeastern Colorado, as well as other towns in the state.

The train, which was heading from Windsor to an East Coast destination, spilled 5,300 gallons of oil on Friday morning.

Mark Davis, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said there were no injuries and the rail line was back in service by Sunday evening. He did not know who owned the oil or its exact destination. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)