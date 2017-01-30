(Refiles to remove extraneous line in bullet points)
* Shares trade above placement price
* Has 10-year offtake and distribution agreement with
Thyssenkrupp
LONDON, Jan 30 Rainbow Rare Earths
listed on the main London stock market on Monday, raising 8
million pounds ($10 million) to invest in its Gakara project in
Burundi, with a view to starting sales to Germany's Thyssenkrupp
by year-end.
The project's minerals are weighted towards magnetic rare
earths, including neodymium and praseodymium, which are expected
to used become increasingly sought after for use in generators,
wind turbines and electric vehicles as supply from top producer
China dwindles.
Rainbow's shares were placed at 10 pence per share. They
opened at 10.75 pence, hit a session high of 12.84 pence and
were trading at 11.50 pence by 1030 GMT.
The Gakara project has a 10-year distribution and offtake
agreement with a division of Thyssenkrupp to take 100 percent of
production up to 5,000 tonnes and the option to take anything
above that.
Rainbow CEO Martin Eales said that Gakara is distinguished
by its quality.
"Our project boasts an in-situ grade in the range of 47-67
percent TREO (total rare earth oxide), making it one of the
highest-grade rare earth element (REE) projects globally," he
said.
"With recent shifts in the rare earths market, driven by the
increasing demand for powerful magnets used for electric
vehicles, motors and wind turbines, we believe that now is an
optimal time for Rainbow to produce REE concentrate."
There are very few pure rare earths players listed in London
-- Mkango Resources, the only AIM-listed rare earths
company, floated its shares in June 2016 -- and the British
government is keen to support a revival of mining activity as
part of its economic strategy after leaving the European Union.
Its industrial strategy offers support for a low-emission
vehicles industry, which would require rare earths.
Australian-listed Peak Resources, which is
developing rare earths in Tanzania, has been granted permission
for a rare earths refinery in northeastern England.
($1 = 0.7993 pounds)
