BRIEF-VST Industries March qtr profit slumps
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago
Dec 9 Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 1.57 billion yuan ($253.82 million) in shopping mall project
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1B07WCu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017, a senior official at the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of agricultural goods.