BRIEF-Lianchuang Electronic Tech's unit plans to invest 1.2 bln yuan in camera lens project
* Says unit plans to invest 1.2 billion yuan ($174.24 million) in camera lens project
Sept 25 Rainbow Tours SA :
* Says unconsolidated August 2014 revenue 172 million zlotys, up 26 percent yoy
* Says consolidated August 2014 revenue 187.6 million zlotys, up 27.3 percent yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says unit plans to invest 1.2 billion yuan ($174.24 million) in camera lens project
* Says Airtel and Amazon announce partnership for online content experience on Amazon Fire TV stick with voice remote Source text - (Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, announced a partnership with Amazon for Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote, which was launched in India today.) Further company coverage: