* Tropical forests less likely to lose biomass than thought
* Rainforests play important role in global climate system
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, March 10 The world's tropical forests
are less likely to lose biomass, or plant material, this century
due to the effects of global warming than previously thought,
scientists said in a paper published in the journal Nature
Geoscience on Sunday.
This adds to growing evidence that rainforests might be more
resilient to the effects of climate change than feared.
Tropical forests play an important role in the world's
climate system because they soak up carbon dioxide and use it to
grow leaves, branches and roots.
It is estimated that they store around 470 billion tonnes of
carbon in their biomass and soil, some of which can be released
back into the atmosphere when plants rot or get burnt.
Rising global temperatures cause droughts and fires, which
can kill trees, but estimates vary on how much forest cover
would be lost in a warming world.
In 2009, a group of British scientists said that 20 to 40
percent of the Amazon could die off within 100 years if global
temperatures rose by 2 degrees Celsius and 85 percent would be
lost if temperatures rose by 4 degrees, which is seen as
increasingly likely.
But a study last month said the Amazon rainforest was less
vulnerable to dying off because carbon dioxide also acts as an
airborne fertiliser.
In this study, scientists and tropical ecologists from
Britain, the United States, Australia and Brazil used computer
simulations based on 22 climate models to study the response of
tropical forests in the Americas, Africa and Asia to rising
global temperatures.
The research team found forest cover loss in only one model,
in the Americas (Amazonia and Central America).
"We conclude that ... there is evidence of forest resilience
for the Americas, Africa and Asia," said lead author Chris
Huntingford, from Britain's Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.
However, there are still uncertainties in gauging how
ecosystems respond to global warming, the study said.
"While these new results suggest that tropical forests may
be quite resilient to warming, it is important also to remember
that other factors not included in this study, such as fire and
deforestation, will also affect the carbon stored in tropical
forests," said co-author David Galbraith from the University of
Leeds.
The impacts of these factors are difficult to gauge so
further study is needed, he added.
Deforestation derives from human activity and can aggravate
the effects of climate change by releasing more carbon into the
atmosphere.
Brazil has sharply reduced forest losses in recent years.
But predictions of a die-back in coming decades had led some
people to conclude that there was no point safeguarding trees.
