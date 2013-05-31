BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
TORONTO May 31 New Gold Inc agreed on Friday to acquire gold exploration company Rainy River Resources Ltd for about C$310 million ($301 million) in a bid to expand its asset base in Canada.
New Gold is offering 0.5 of a New Gold common share for each Rainy River share tendered, or C$3.83 in cash. It said the offer represents a premium of 42 percent over Rainy River's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Toronto-based Rainy River owns the gold project of the same name located in northwestern Ontario. The project has about 4 million ounces in proven and probable gold reserves and some 6.2 million ounces in measured and indicated gold resources.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.