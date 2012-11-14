As the world's largest fast food retail chain, McDonald's has more than a thing or two to share with budding food entrepreneurs in India. The multinational firm has scaled up with two separate master franchise operations in India (a market where its global rival Burger King is yet to enter). Vikram Bakshi, the managing director and JV partner of the franchisee that oversees McDonald's operations in Northern and Eastern regions in India, feels that there is enough scope for young entrepreneurs to build businesses in the organised quick service restaurant (QSR) market in India, which is approaching a $1 billion in opportunity. In a video interaction with VCCircle, he gives tips for food entrepreneurs, talks about FDI in retail and the rising cost of operations for McDonald's in India.

(For the video, click here)

