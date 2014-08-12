BRIEF-Dream Vision takes out 100 mln yen loan from parent co
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from its parent company RIZAP GROUP to fund the goods purchasing, on April 27
Aug 12 Raisio Oyj : * Says Q2 EBIT EUR 8.5 million (Reuters poll EUR 9.7 million) * Says Q2 net sales EUR 132.5 million (Reuters poll EUR 143 million) * Sees its EBIT for 2014 to remain below the level of 2013 * Says previous guidance was improvement of EBIT through organic growth seems
more challenging than expected * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from its parent company RIZAP GROUP to fund the goods purchasing, on April 27
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment