CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 5 Italian state
broadcaster Rai plans to list its network unit Rai Way by the
end of the year, Rai's managing director Luigi Gubitosi said on
Friday on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum in Cernobbio.
Rai Way said on Thursday its board had approved listing
documents, without giving further details. A source familiar
with the situation said the plan was to list a 40 to 49 percent
stake by mid-November, valuing Rai Way at 900 million to 1
billion euros (1.30 billion US dollar).
(1 US dollar = 0.7711 euro)
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni,
editing by Francesca Landini)