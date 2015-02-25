ROME Feb 25 Italy's state broadcaster Rai must
keep at least a 51 percent stake in its listed transmission
towers operator Rai Way, the government said on Wednesday after
a company belonging to Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset group said
it wanted to buy the unit.
EI Towers, indirectly controlled by Mediaset, said
in a statement late on Tuesday it would offer Rai Way
investors the equivalent of 4.5 euros per share, or a premium of
about 22 percent over Tuesday's closing price.
The offer has drawn strong opposition from unions and
political rivals of former Prime Minister Berlusconi, who say
there would be a conflict of interest in allowing Mediaset to
control key infrastructure of a rival broadcaster.
In a statement, the government said the listing of Rai Way
in November last year had been a success but it noted that Rai
was bound by a government decree to retain control of at least
51 percent in Rai Way. It currently holds a 65 percent stake.
