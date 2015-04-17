(Adds EI Towers statement)
By Claudia Cristoferi
MILAN, April 17 Italian broadcast tower operator
EI Towers has abandoned plans to bid for
state-controlled rival Rai Way, a source familiar with
the matter said on Friday, following political and regulatory
opposition to a deal.
EI Towers said in a statement later on Friday it had
withdrawn its merger filing with Italy's competition watchdog -
effectively making a first step to withraw the bid - and its
board would make a final decision on Wednesday. It gave no
further details.
The decision marks a setback for former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, who controls EI Towers via his Mediaset
group, and was aiming to create a single domestic
operator in the TV and radio transmission tower business.
In February EI Towers launched an unsolicited bid worth up
to 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) to take control of Rai Way
but the plan stumbled on the government's demands that at least
51 percent of the company should remain under state control.
In an attempt to unlock the impasse, EI Towers said it was
ready to accept just 40 percent in Rai Way. But on Thursday
state broadcaster Rai said its 65 percent stake in Rai Way was
"strategic", effectively ruling out any possible sale.
"The statement from Rai buries the chance of a new offer for
Rai Way," the source told Reuters.
The EI Towers bid has been closely watched in Rome for its
possible impact on relations between Berlusconi and Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi, who is pushing to complete wide-ranging
reform of electoral laws that will require broad support in
parliament.
Rai left the door open to future mergers and acquisitions in
the sector by saying on Thursday it backed Rai Way plans to
strengthen its market position through M&A.
A source familiar with the matter said this week Italian
infrastructure fund F2i might be interested in investing in
consolidation of the towers market, but that nothing concrete
had been put on the table.
Combining EI Towers and Rai Way would put Italy on a par
with countries such as France, Britain and Spain by creating a
single domestic operator and saving costs.
The two companies have a market capitalisation of 1.5
billion euros and 1.1 billion euros respectively.
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
