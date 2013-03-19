SAO PAULO, March 19 Brazil's Raizen Energia SA
expects to increase production of ethanol and sugar by 10
percent for the season that starts in April, a company executive
said at a conference on Tuesday.
Raizen, a joint venture between Brazil's largest sugar
producer, Cosan SA, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, should see its sugar output increase by 10 percent to
4.4 million tonnes while ethanol production should rise by the
same amount to 2.2 billion liters, thanks to an expected record
cane harvest in Brazil, Vice President Pedro Mizutani said at a
sugar and ethanol conference in Sao Paulo.
Even so, Raizen mills will reduce the amount of cane used to
produce sugar to 56 percent from 58 percent. Many mills are
favoring ethanol over sugar in the 2013/14 season thanks to high
demand for the biofuel.
Mizutani said that Raizen's ethanol exports should increase
by 20 percent this year.
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; writing by Caroline Stauffer;
editing by Jim Marshall)