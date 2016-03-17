SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade approved with no restrictions a tie-up between sugar and ethanol producer Raizen Energia SA and trader Wilmar International Ltd, according to the government's official gazette on Thursday.

The proposed joint venture aims to export a type of Brazilian sugar known as VHP, a filing by Cade in the government's official gazette on Wednesday said.

Raízen is a joint venture between Cosan SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Silvio Cascione)