Dec 23 Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade is
reviewing a proposed tie-up between sugar and ethanol producer
Raizen Energia and trader Wilmar Sugar, according to a
notice published on Wednesday in the government gazette Diario
Oficial da Uniao.
The proposed joint venture, according to the notice, aims to
export Brazilian VHP sugar.
"The current supply relationship between Raízen and Wilmar
would be strengthened by this association," the companies said
in the notice.
Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan and
Anglo-Dutch Shell, did not have immediate comment.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora)