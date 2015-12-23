(Adds comments)
SAO PAULO Dec 23 Brazilian antitrust watchdog
Cade is reviewing a proposed tie-up between sugar and ethanol
producer Raizen Energia SA and trader Wilmar International Ltd
, as prices for the commodity recover amid tightening
global supply.
The proposed joint venture aims to export a type of
Brazilian sugar known as VHP, a filing by Cade in the
government's official gazzette on Wednesday said.
Cade cited the companies as saying the supply relationship
between Raízen and Wilmar would be strengthened by the tie-up.
Morgan Stanley & Co analysts slightly lowered their forecast
for a global deficit of sugar supplies for the annual season
ending in 2016. The revision, though small, stands in contrast
to wave of upward revisions to experts' deficit projections in
recent weeks.
Sugar prices have risen in recent months on expectations of
tightening supplies, ending years of surpluses.
Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan SA and
Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc, declined to comment.
Cosan shares rose 0.1 percent in São Paulo trading.
Wilmar representatives in Brazil could not immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool)