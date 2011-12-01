InnovizeTech Software has just raised Rs 4.5 crore in its series A round from a new fund called Seed Enterprises. The Pune-based company had raised $350,000 in angel funding from Indian Angel Network in June 2010, which included high profile angel investors such as Rajan Anandan and Rehan Yar Khan.

Seed Enterprises is a new venture fund by Mitesh Bohra, Avinash Sethi and Siddharth Sethi, who previously co-founded InfoBeans Systems.

InnovizeTech's flagship is Sapience, an enterprise productivity measurement and metering solution. Sapience is Cloud-based, although an on-premise option is available for large enterprises. It is currently used by Zensar, IDeaS and Bio-Analytical Technologies, SG Analytics, EnVenture and Excelize.

The funding will be used for technology development - for adding advanced features to the solution and undertaking R&D.

Seed Enterprises' Mitesh Bohra has joined the company's board of directors while Avinash Sethi has been inducted as its chief marketing officer. "Sapience is a great product, solving a real problem in a vast market, with virtually no competition. The team is highly experienced and committed, adding up to a great package. Our investment will act as a catalyst to fuel the growth momentum of InnovizeTech," said Bohra. Harish Mehta, an IAN member, is also on the InnovizeTech board.

Shirish Deodhar, co-founder and CEO of InnovizeTech, said, "The new investment and the addition of experienced executives are validations of the market potential and business strategy we have adopted."

-- Copyright 2011 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved.

This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.