June 3 Rengan Rajaratnam, the younger brother of imprisoned hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, is negotiating with prosecutors on a possible resolution to his criminal insider trading case, a court filing shows.

In a May 30 letter made public on Monday, federal prosecutors asked that a conference that had been scheduled for June 4 be delayed "to permit the defendant and the government to continue discussions that may lead to the resolution of this case before trial."

The prosecutors said they had already provided evidence including trading records and wiretap transcripts to Rengan Rajaratnam "in order to facilitate plea discussions."

Vinoo Varghese, a lawyer for Rengan Rajaratnam, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is U.S. v. Rajaratnam, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00211.