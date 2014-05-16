NEW YORK May 16 U.S. prosecutors have dropped
two insider trading-related charges against former Galleon Group
hedge fund portfolio manager Rengan Rajaratnam, the second time
in two weeks the government has whittled down its case against
him.
In a new indictment made public on Friday, prosecutors
eliminated two securities fraud charges against Rajaratnam, but
he is expected to go to trial on other criminal charges.
Rajaratnam is the younger brother of Galleon founder Raj
Rajaratnam, who is serving an 11-year prison sentence for his
2011 conviction for insider trading.
Two weeks ago, prosecutors dropped two other securities
fraud counts against Rengan Rajaratnam following a written
opinion from U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald that those
charges were "internally inconsistent" with a conspiracy charge
in the indictment.
It was not immediately clear why prosecutors decided to
abandon the additional counts. A spokesman for the office of
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined to comment.
Rajaratnam's lawyer, Daniel Gitner, declined to comment.
Rajaratnam is scheduled to face trial on June 17, the latest
case in a broad insider trading investigation that has resulted
in 80 convictions since October 2009.
The government has accused the 43-year-old of conspiring
with his brother to trade on non-public information related to
Clearwire Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Rengan Rajaratnam had initially been charged with securities
fraud with respect to trades executed in various Galleon funds
that prosecutors said netted more than $1 million in illegal
profits.
All four of those counts have been dropped. Rajaratnam now
faces two fraud counts over trades in his own brokerage account,
which prosecutors say earned him about $100,000 in illicit
gains, and a conspiracy count related to the broader scheme.
The case is U.S. v. Rajaratnam, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00211.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Grant McCool)