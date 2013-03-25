* FBI says Rajaratnam arrested Sunday at New York airport
* Expected to be arraigned later Monday
* Arrest follows insider trading indictment on Thursday
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, March 25 Rengan Rajaratnam was
arrested Sunday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New
York after FBI agents escorted him on a flight from Brazil, a
spokesman for the agency said on Monday.
Rajaratnam, 42, was indicted Thursday on insider trading
charges. Prosecutors said he conspired with his older brother,
Raj Rajaratnam, to trade on non-public information concerning
Clearwire Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc
in 2008.
Rengan Rajaratnam is expected to be arraigned in New York on
Monday, according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office.
Lawyers for Rengan Rajaratnam said in a statement Monday
that their client learned through news reports last week that he
had been charged with securities fraud.
"After reading about his indictment, Mr. Rajaratnam
immediately volunteered to return from Brazil, where he had been
living and working for the past year, in order to defend
himself," the attorneys, David Tobin and Vinoo Varghese, said in
the statement.
The lawyers said Rajaratnam denies the charges and "looks
forward to clearing his name."
Rengan Rajaratnam was a portfolio manager at the hedge fund
Galleon Group, and the trades for which he was charged resulted
in nearly $1.2 million of illegal profit, according to
prosecutors.
The defendant was charged with six counts of securities
fraud and one count of conspiracy, and faces up to 20 years in
prison on each of the fraud counts. He also faces U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission charges
Raj Rajaratnam, 55, received an 11-year prison sentence in
October 2011 after a jury convicted him the previous May.
The cases are U.S. v. Rajaratnam, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00211; and SEC v.
Rajaratnam in the same court, No. 13-01894.