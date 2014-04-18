NEW YORK, April 18 Rengan Rajaratnam, the
younger brother of imprisoned hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam,
on Friday lost a bid to dismiss some of the insider trading
charges leveled against him last year.
U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan ruled
that the indictment adequately alleged the essential elements of
the crimes charged.
Buchwald agreed that four securities fraud counts were
"internally inconsistent" with a conspiracy charge contained in
the indictment. But she withheld ruling on whether to dismiss
them in order to allow the government to decide whether to
proceed on those charges.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)